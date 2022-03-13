Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.87 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

