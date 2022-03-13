BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

BP stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

