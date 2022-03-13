BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will post sales of $660.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.21 million and the highest is $681.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $651.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BV. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BrightView by 45.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter.

BV stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

