Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.12. aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.
NASDAQ LIFE opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.