Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

