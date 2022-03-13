Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MDWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,388. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MediWound by 88.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

