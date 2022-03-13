Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $160.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.10 million and the lowest is $157.90 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $173.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $683.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $688.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $737.75 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $745.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of MYGN opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.54. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,083,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.