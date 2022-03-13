Brokerages Anticipate Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SONN stock remained flat at $$0.30 on Tuesday. 301,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,198. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 629,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 219,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 565,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.