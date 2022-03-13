Brokerages Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,784 shares of company stock worth $2,506,447 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 45.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. 24,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,671. Civeo has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $340.64 million, a P/E ratio of -160.93, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.31.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

