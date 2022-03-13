Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will post sales of $809.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $827.00 million and the lowest is $800.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $648.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guess?.

A number of research firms recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:GES opened at $17.37 on Friday. Guess? has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. State Street Corp raised its position in Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guess? by 38.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

