Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.52. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JBT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.31. 177,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

