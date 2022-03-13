Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$51.78

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.78.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.92. 159,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.21. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$39.80 and a 1 year high of C$47.48. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at C$759,748.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.