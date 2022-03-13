Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) PT at $29.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 188,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,606. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

