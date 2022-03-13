Brokerages Set Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT at $131.25

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCTBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Securitas stock remained flat at $$10.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. Securitas has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

