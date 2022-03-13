Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $292.10

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.77. 1,261,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,856. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

