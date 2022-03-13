Brokers Set Expectations for FirstCash, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCFS. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.31 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,340,000 after acquiring an additional 81,754 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

