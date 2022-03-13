Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (BAMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAMR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 110,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 80,277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

