Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.