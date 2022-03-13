Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
