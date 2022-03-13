Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

BBW opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.