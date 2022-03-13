Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMBL. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Shares of BMBL opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

