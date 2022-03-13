C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

