Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,054.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,459.20 on Friday. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,375.63 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,527.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,725.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.