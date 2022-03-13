Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.56. Cadre shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 2,697 shares trading hands.

CDRE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

