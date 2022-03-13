California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after buying an additional 409,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 409,712 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 144,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.80 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $492.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

