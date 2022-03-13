California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,003 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

