California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,295 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Lands’ End worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LE stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $44.40.

LE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

