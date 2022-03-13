California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 87,453 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 87,453 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SFL were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of SFL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SFL stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

