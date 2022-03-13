California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Mercer International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Mercer International stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $959.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 10.12%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

