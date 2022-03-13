Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to C$7.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

