Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $20.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after buying an additional 956,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

