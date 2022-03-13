Capita (LON:CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 21.72 ($0.28) on Thursday. Capita has a one year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £365.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,101.68). Insiders bought 71,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,305 over the last 90 days.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

