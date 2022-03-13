Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCPPF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:CCPPF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.