Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCPPF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:CCPPF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

