Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

