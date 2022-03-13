Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.