CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.54. 7,975,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

