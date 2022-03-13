CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $222.21. 2,616,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.23 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

