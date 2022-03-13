CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Natixis grew its position in DexCom by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,904 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,550 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $15.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,208. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.78, a PEG ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

