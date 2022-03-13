CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

IWR traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $73.04. 1,875,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

