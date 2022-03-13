CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,588 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.08. 964,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,293. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.46 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

