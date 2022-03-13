CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,239 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

