Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 465 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 399,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $36.05 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

