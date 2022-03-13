Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ opened at $44.40 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.