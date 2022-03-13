Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,368 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the third quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 121.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $58.70 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,409 shares of company stock worth $43,949,694 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

