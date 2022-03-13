Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

CENX stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.41. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

