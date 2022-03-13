Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 39,100 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deluxe were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

