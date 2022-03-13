CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of CarLotz worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.67 on Friday. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $190.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.