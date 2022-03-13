Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $257.00 to $259.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.70.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $174.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

