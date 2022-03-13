Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 474,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,726,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,397,000 after buying an additional 48,578 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

