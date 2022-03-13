Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.