Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after acquiring an additional 293,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after acquiring an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,369,000 after acquiring an additional 164,100 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $137.88.

